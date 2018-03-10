Rain to tail off overnight, but there’s another storm on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A Pacific storm made for a gloomy day across Southern California on Saturday, starting in the early morning with light, scattered showers that gave way to more widespread rain late in the evening.

The storm hit North County hardest, dumping two inches of rain in Palomar Mountain.

The storm, expected to tail off overnight and into Sunday morning, was warmer and faster-moving than a second storm expected to touch down late next week.

That system will bring colder, windier and wetter conditions to San Diego as a dreary season continues.