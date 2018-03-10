Now you can walk through Disney theme parks in Google Street View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Disney fans don’t have to pay for a ticket and pack up the car for a quick trip to their favorite parks anymore.

That’s thanks to Google Maps Street View, the maps feature that offers panoramic views of real-life locales, now featuring Disney theme parks such as Epcot, Magic Kingdom, Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

The highly-detailed maps offer a 360-degree, virtual walking tour that can also sync with VR headsets for those who are really looking to get immersed.

The free cost of admission may come as a relief for those who were priced out by another Disneyland price hike announced in February.

Go for a virtual stroll of your own here.