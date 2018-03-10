Blaze rips through Bonita home on rainswept night

BONITA, Calif. — Fire ripped through a Bonita home on Saturday, prompting a response from firefighters on a soggy night.

Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Protection District officials said the blaze started at the home on Jockey Way near Corral Canyon Road just after 6 p.m.

Officials reported no injuries, but said the house would need repairs due to extensive smoke and water damage in back of the home.

People were seen attending to three dogs that had been rescued from the house.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.