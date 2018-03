SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State Aztecs men’s basketball team advanced to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015 with a 82-75 victory over New Mexico in the Mountain West Conference Tournament championship game on Saturday.

The Aztecs victory came on the strength of tournament MVP Trey Kell’s career-high 28 points.

It was SDSU’s ninth victory in a row.

Great game and great MWC tournament for SDSU Aztecs basketball team! EVERYONE contributed from local guys Trey Kell (MVP career-high 28 pts), Devin Watson & Kam Rooks to Malik Pope, Max Montana, Jeremy Hemsley, Matt Mitchell & Jalen McDaniels. — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) March 11, 2018

Watch the FOX 5 News at 10 p.m. for full game coverage.