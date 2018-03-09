Student arrested after threat against La Jolla High

SAN DIEGO – A student was arrested in connection with a threat against La Jolla High School, according to the school’s principal Friday.

The unidentified student was taken into custody off-campus, San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Details about the nature of the threat were not immediately available.

La Jolla High School Principal Chuck Podhorsky notified parents by sending a letter Friday morning.

“The school has had the support of the San Diego Police and San Diego Unified Police today,” Podhorsky wrote. “I wanted to make you aware that the student who made the threat has been taken into custody (off campus). We will continue to have the support of officers throughout the day.”

At least six other San Diego-area youths have been arrested over the last several weeks amid a spate of direct and veiled school-violence threats that have erupted nationwide in the aftermath of last month’s mass-casualty shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore encourages any student to report any possible threat. They can remain anonymous when they call 888-580-8477.