Storage facility for the homeless stokes neighborhood opposition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- It's up to City Council whether a massive storage facility for the homeless will open in Sherman Heights, after the San Diego Housing Commission opted not to support the project ahead of the Council's own vote on the issue.

A warehouse at the corner of 19th and Commercial Street is the proposed site for the facility, which would hold up to 1,000 storage lockers for those without a home.

At a hearing on the project, FOX 5 talked to a homeless woman who said that she hoped the facility would win approval, because it is already difficult to search for housing and a job without worrying about her belongings getting stolen where she leaves them.

But residents, local businesses and a school that borders the proposed facility are worried that it will attract crime and other safety issues to the area.