Stabbing victim identified as 24-year-old Navy man

EL CAJON, Calif. — Authorities publicly identified a Navy man who was fatally stabbed this week during a fight at his East County home.

Anderson Lopes, 24, was mortally wounded at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday during a struggle that also injured his wife.

The fight took place at their home in an unincorporated area just north of Interstate 8 and south of Lake Jennings, according to sheriff’s officials. Medics took Lopes to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Rich Williams said.

Reports from the scene indicated that the woman was injured while trying break up a fight between her husband and a second man in their condominium in the 13800 block of Pinkard Way. The couple’s child was in the home at the time but was not harmed.

Deputies arrested the suspected attacker, 26-year-old Dylan Edward Poston of San Diego, at the scene of the deadly fight. He was booked into county jail on suspicion of murder and was being held on $3 million bail.

Officials have not disclosed a suspected motive for the violence.