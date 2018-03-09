San Diego’s largest rummage sale happening this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Thousands of new and gently-used items for sale at the annual rummage sale in Balboa Park.

The 91st annual Thursday Club Rummage Sale -- San Diego's largest thrift, estate and garage sale will be held on Saturday from 9a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the large Balboa Park Activity Center at 2145 Park Boulevard.

All proceeds will benefit the San Diego Zoo Global and 10 other Balboa Park and local community charities and organizations from children to the elderly, health, veterans, arts, life skills, animals, nature and education.

There will be new and gently-used merchandise: antiques, appliances, art, books, clothes and accessories, electronics, furniture, garden, holiday, housewares, jewelry, linens, pet items, sporting goods, toys and more.

More than $130,000 was raised for the community through last year’s sale.