Possible hostage situation reported at veterans home in Napa County

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. – A veterans care facility in Northern California was locked down Friday morning after reports of shots fired, authorities said.
“Law enforcement authorities have responded to the Yountville Veterans Home this morning following reports of gunfire near the main dining hall. The facility is on lockdown, and all residents and staff are sheltering in place. We will continue to update you as we get more information,” said state Department of Veterans Affairs spokesman Johsua Kiser in an email.
The sprawling 600-acre campus was placed on lockdown around 10:40 a.m. and a large police presence was seen near the dining hall, according to several reports.
Here are images of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, California, courtesy of Google Maps:
This story is developing…