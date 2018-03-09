Possible hostage situation reported at veterans home in Napa County

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. – A veterans care facility in Northern California was locked down Friday morning after reports of shots fired, authorities said.

“Law enforcement authorities have responded to the Yountville Veterans Home this morning following reports of gunfire near the main dining hall. The facility is on lockdown, and all residents and staff are sheltering in place. We will continue to update you as we get more information,” said state Department of Veterans Affairs spokesman Johsua Kiser in an email.

The sprawling 600-acre campus was placed on lockdown around 10:40 a.m. and a large police presence was seen near the dining hall, according to several reports.

Napa County sheriff, police, CHP all helping with hostage situation at Yountville Veterans Center https://t.co/PmEDdRErzO pic.twitter.com/nAO0yjDebh — KTVU (@KTVU) March 9, 2018

Police say that 15 to 20 shots were fired at the Yountville Veterans Center, where three people were taken hostage. https://t.co/PmEDdRErzO Video: @MarkIbanez2 pic.twitter.com/E5gCs0p7LN — KTVU (@KTVU) March 9, 2018

Here are images of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, California, courtesy of Google Maps:

This story is developing…