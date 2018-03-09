Pickup truck knocks down power pole in rollover crash

EL CAJON, Calif. – A rollover crash Friday morning involving at least two vehicles knocked down a power pole, left downed wires on a busy roadway and shut down the main intersection in El Cajon just before the morning commute was about to get underway.

The collision happened a little before daybreak at Avocado and East Chase avenues, and police said to expect closures at the intersection and to avoid the area if possible.

“Most importantly, westbound traffic on Chase will be diverted onto Mollison Avenue,” El Cajon police said. “Make sure to drive (safely) and stay clear of this area until further notice.”

Details of the collision weren’t immediately available, but a Toyota Tundra pickup ended up on its roof on the sidewalk outside the Jack-in-the-Box restaurant on the corner of the intersection. Firefighters worked to extricate the driver of that overturned truck, who appeared to have suffered minor to moderate injuries. He sat up on his own but appeared to have a bloodied nose after paramedics put a neck brace on him and worked to load him into an ambulance.

There was no immediate information about other possible injuries.

The intersection at Chase and Avocado avenues was expected to be closed for several hours Friday morning as police investigate the collision and crews work to fix the downed pole and wires.