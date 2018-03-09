Paraglider rescued from below Torrey Pines Glider Port

SAN DIEGO – Lifeguards Friday used a helicopter to pluck an injured paraglider from a steep cliff face below the Torrey Pines Glider Port.

The paraglider injured his lower leg when he hit the sandstone cliff at around 1 p.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Lt. Rick Romero.

A paramedic and a lifeguard rappelled down the cliff and administered first aid to the injured man. Another rescuer was lowered to the injured man from a helicopter with a sling to hoist the man to safety. The three rescuers worked to secure the injured man in the sling.

Just after 2 p.m., a SDFRD helicopter hoisted the injured man and a paramedic off the cliff and flew them to a landing pad on the bluff. Paramedics then wheeled the injured man from the helicopter to a waiting ambulance using a gurney.

The condition of the injured man was not immediately known.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.