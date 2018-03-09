Palomar College to build new food pantry center

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – Palomar College will break ground Friday on a new on-site food pantry that will help meet the massive demand of students facing food insecurity.

The future Anita and Stan Maag Food and Nutrition Center will offer a modern, bigger home for the college’s food pantry, which has been in operation for over three decades. The new building is scheduled to be built by early summer, according to the college.

Food is distributed to students on Thursdays. The line is frequently out the door by noon and all of the pantry’s food is given away by the end of the day to students in need of assistance.

The new center will have a refrigerator in order to keep produce and dairy and a staging area that will allow the center to accept more food from North County Food Bank.

The new building is being funded by a $400,000 donation from Bob Wilson, a friend of the Maags, according to the college.