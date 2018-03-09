Muggy, cloudy weekend ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Dry weather will continue Friday across much of San Diego County, but the cloud cover will increase throughout the day ahead of a weak low-pressure system that could bring weekend rain.

Most of the precipitation from the incoming storm will fall to the north of our county with local rainfall amounts forecast at about a quarter of an inch near the coast and around a quarter of an inch in the mountains.

The heaviest rain will be Saturday evening and may last through Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported Friday morning.

"It's going to feel tropical this weekend – even muggy," FOX 5's Meteorologist Chrissy Russo said.

Another low-pressure system could follow next week with some rain possible late next week.

High temperatures Friday will be 62 to 67 degrees at the beaches ... 68 inland ... 69 to 74 in the western valleys and near the foothills ... 63 to 70 in the mountains and 83 to 88 in the deserts.