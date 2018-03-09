× Former City Councilman DeMaio drops out of 50th Congressional District race

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego city councilman Carl DeMaio announced Friday he has decided against a run for Congress in order to focus on a campaign that aims to roll back last year’s increase to the gas tax.

DeMaio bowed out four days after pulling nomination papers to challenge incumbent fellow Republican Duncan Hunter in the 50th Congressional District.

Candidates have until the end of the day Friday to turn in their papers.

“While I, too, am frustrated with the lack of results and the double standards for Washington politicians, I believe the Gas Tax Repeal Initiative campaign and our plans for subsequent reform initiatives in California are so much more important,” DeMaio wrote in an email to supporters Friday afternoon.

Hunter is facing challengers from both parties amid a federal investigation into whether the five-term GOP incumbent misused campaign funds.

The field includes Democrats Patrick Malloy, Pierre Beauregard, Josh Butner and Ammar Campa-Najjar and Republicans Shamus Sayed and Bill Wells.