Elementary school garden to teach healthy eating, sustainability

SAN DIEGO — A learning garden opened at Cherokee Point Elementary School on Friday with the goal of teaching students about healthy foods and enhancing sustainability.
Students and officials celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning at the garden, which features several raised beds full of vegetables and other plants. Students demonstrated watering, planting and mulching techniques.
“This garden is a great opportunity for Cherokee Point Elementary School children in City Heights to learn about the importance of healthy foods and gardening,” said District 9 City Councilwoman Georgette Gomez.
School officials said the garden will bolster the district’s sustainability efforts.