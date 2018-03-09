Elementary school garden to teach healthy eating, sustainability

SAN DIEGO — A learning garden opened at Cherokee Point Elementary School on Friday with the goal of teaching students about healthy foods and enhancing sustainability.

Students and officials celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning at the garden, which features several raised beds full of vegetables and other plants. Students demonstrated watering, planting and mulching techniques.

Amazing morning opening the Cherokee Point Elementary School Garden. This new garden will help teach our youth the importance of eating healthy food and forming sustainable efforts that care for our planet. pic.twitter.com/uYBlZ3ZDmV — CM Georgette Gómez (@GGomezD9) March 9, 2018

“This garden is a great opportunity for Cherokee Point Elementary School children in City Heights to learn about the importance of healthy foods and gardening,” said District 9 City Councilwoman Georgette Gomez.

School officials said the garden will bolster the district’s sustainability efforts.