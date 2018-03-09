Children hurt when bus hits tree at Alpine middle school

ALPINE, Calif. — Children on board a charter bus were injured by broken glass when the bus struck a tree at a middle school in Alpine.

The bus was transporting 43 children when it hit a tree shortly before 5 p.m. at Joan MacQueen Middle School in the 2001 block of Tavern Road, according to California Highway Patrol.

Some of the children were hurt by glass from broken windows, but the exact number was unknown.

SkyFOX video showed the bus belonged to Sundance Stage Lines.

This is a developing story.