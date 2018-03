SAN DIEGO — Firefighters extinguished a one-fourth acre brush fire that broke out Friday evening along a highway in the Golden Hill area of San Diego.

The blaze broke out around 6:30 p.m. along the westbound lanes of state Route 94 near the 25th Street exit. Flames consumed heavy brush and burned close to homes, but crews put out the fire before it crossed the highway fenceline.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.