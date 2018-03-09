Border Patrol agent speaks out after contracting flesh-eating bacteria in Coronado

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A former Border Patrol agent spoke at an event on Thursday about his experience contracting a flesh-eating bacteria while training at the Naval Amphibious Base in Coronado after a rainstorm.

The former agent said the incident hospitalized him for 14 days, exposing him to excruciating pain and lasting mental anguish.

The agent was one of multiple speakers at a news conference on ocean water sewage contamination held at the Tijuana Estuary Visitor Center.

Former Imperial Beach mayor, county supervisor and congressman Brian Bibray also spoke, along with Border Patrol union official Christopher Harris.

A member of the activist group Citizens Against Sewage read a call-to-action directed to President Donald Trump, asking him to respond to the recurring trans-border sewage spills that often contaminate water at San Diego beaches.

The group also demanded the resignation or reassignment of International Boundary and Water Commission Commissioner Edward Drusina. They hold his agency responsible for not doing enough to stem the flow of contaminated water making its way across the border from Tijuana.