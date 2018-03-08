× ‘Star Wars’ actor gets his star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES — Hundreds of Star Wars fans gathered on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday to watch actor Mark Hamill receive his star.

Hamill is known primarily for playing Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy and reprising that role in the last two movies of the film franchise. Hamill has also enjoyed a notable voice-over career, including his lauded work voicing the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series.

Other members of the Star Wars crew, including “Star Wars” creator and director George Lucas and co-star Harrison Ford, were on hand as Hamill’s star was placed in front of the El Capitan Theatre. It is the 2,630th star on the Walk of Fame.

Hamill recently returned to his Luke Skywalker role in J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens and in Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi.