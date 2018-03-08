× South Bay student arrested for alleged school shooting threat

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A South Bay teenager was facing possible criminal charges Thursday following her arrest on suspicion of posting a school shooting threat on a social media website.

The Olympian High School 10th-grader was taken into custody at her Chula Vista home and booked into juvenile hall Wednesday evening, several hours after school administrators reported the allegedly menacing Instagram message, according to police. The suspect’s name was withheld because she is a minor.

Officers searched the girl’s home, finding no “means to carry out the threat,” Lt. Eric Thunberg said. Her age and details about her alleged online statements regarding a shooting at the Magdalena Avenue campus were not released.

At least five other San Diego-area youths have been arrested over the last several weeks amid a spate of direct and veiled school-violence threats that have erupted nationwide in the aftermath of last month’s mass-casualty shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.