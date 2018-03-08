Robbers beat woman with crowbar, pistol during home invasion

SAN DIEGO – A woman and her boyfriend were tied up while two men ransacked their Mission Valley apartment during a home invasion robbery, police said.

The attack happened Wednesday at about 8:30 p.m. at a residential complex at 2571 Quarry Road. The 30-year-old woman and the 33-year-old man answered a knock at their door. When they opened, two men rushed into the apartment. One invader forced the woman into the bedroom, where he hit her in the face with a crowbar and a silver handgun. He demanded money from the woman as he tied her up.

The other man fought with her boyfriend in the living room until his accomplice joined in and helped tie up the boyfriend. The intruders ransacked the apartment and stole a number of items from the apartment. Both victims suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Investigators said that the victims knew both of the robbers. Investigators didn’t release the names of the suspects, but they described one as black, 19-20 years old, 6 feet 5 inches tall, 230 lbs., wearing a white shirt, red pants and grey athletic shoes. The other man was described as white, 30 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 175 pounds, wearing a long sleeve white shirt.

San Diego police robbery detectives were handling the investigation.