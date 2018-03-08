New Chick-Fil-A restaurant opens in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant opened in National City Thursday and the franchise celebrated by giving a free year supply of Chick-fil-A to their first 100 customers.

The newest Chick-fil-A restaurant will be the first San Diego County location that won’t feature an indoor dining area. The drive-thru restaurant is located at 400 Mile of Cars Way and will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Instead, customers will be able to place an order at one of three walk-up ordering windows and eat the meal at an outdoor seating area. If that isn’t #SOSanDiego, then hit one of the two drive-thrus and take a meal to-go.

A second drive-thru only location will open in Clairemont in a few weeks.