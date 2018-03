SAN DIEGO — A man and a woman were rushed to a hospital Thursday night after they were hit by a car in Balboa Park.

The pair were walking together in a crosswalk in the 2100 block of Pan American Plaza, near the Spreckels Organ Pavilion, when they were hit.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

The conditions of the victims were not known.

Check back for updates on this developing story.