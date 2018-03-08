Man found on roadside in hospital gown died shortly after discharge

SAN DIEGO — A 45-year-old man found fatally injured alongside state Route 163 on Thursday had been released from a nearby hospital just hours earlier, authorities said.

The man, still wearing a hospital gown and medical bracelet, was discovered unconscious and bleeding from the head off the 6000 block of Sixth Avenue shortly after 5:30 a.m. He died at the scene a short time later, despite life-saving attempts on the part of a passer-by and paramedics, according to San Diego police Sgt. Robert Hawkins.

The case was being investigated as a death due to an apparently accidental fall, the sergeant said.

The man, believed to possibly be a transient, had been discharged from a hospital in the area on Wednesday evening, police said.

His name was withheld pending next-of-kin notification.