Helicopter searches for two groups of shooters after reported drive-by

SAN DIEGO — With the help of a helicopter, police have detained at least two people after reports of two groups firing at each other from their vehicles in Fox Canyon.

The call came at about 1:30 on Thursday afternoon, the San Diego Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to a report of two groups of black males shooting at each other near the 4900 block of Auburn Drive.

Police found no victims at the scene but did discover nine millimeter shell casings on the ground. Officers cleared a nearby apartment complex as they searched.

SDPD has not released further information about the two people detained after the helicopter search.