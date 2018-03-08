Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opens in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – The grand opening of the first Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in San Ysidro happened Thursday and customers were greeted with of prizes.

The new grocery store located at 444 E. San Ysidro Boulevard opened around 9 a.m. Thursday and the shoppers saved on their grocery purchases during the first hour of operation. Also, the first 200 customers also received Grocery Outlet Bargain Bucks with mystery amounts ranging from $5 to $200.

Throughout the day, the store owners, Ruben and Suleika Aguilar, were entering customers into a grand prize drawing of free groceries for one year.

The new store will serve residents living in the South San Diego area. It’s the 17th Grocery Outlet to open in the county.

Previous openings of other Grocery Outlet stores around San Diego have been highly anticipated. Nearly 2,000 shoppers converged on the Imperial Beach location when it opened last July, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

32.549655 -117.036836