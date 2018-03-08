Dog reunites with owner after being shot at by cop

LA MESA, Calif. – A dog authorities say charged at two La Mesa police officers and was shot at but escaped injury was returned to its owner Thursday.

The two officers went to a home near the intersection of Grape and Lee streets around 8 a.m. Monday to check on a possible domestic argument at a home in the 7800 block of Grape Street, La Mesa police Lt. Chad Bell said.

When they arrived, the large dog charged out of the driveway at the officers. One of the patrolmen fired two shots at the dog but missed both times. Meanwhile, the other officer maneuvered the animal into the patrol car, Bell said.

Police took the dog to the El Cajon Animal Shelter so an animal control officer could “evaluate how violent it is,” Bell told City News Service.

Back at the house in La Mesa, officers interviewed the residents and determined that no crime had been committed. It was simply a case or “some family members not getting along,” Bell said. No one was arrested.

32.728240 -117.075517