Cal State San Marcos ranked safest campus in the state

WASHINGTON — California State University San Marcos is the safest college campus in California and the 13th safest in the U.S. according to a recent study, the university announced Thursday.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security created the rankings using data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting and a campus safety survey administered by the U.S. Department of Education.

Most schools with at least 10,000 students were ranked by looking at violent and property crime rates for the cities in which the schools are located and the number of law enforcement officers employed by the institution, according to CSUSM.

“Keeping our students safe is the University Police Department’s No. 1 priority,” said CSUSM police Chief Scott Ybarrondo. “There are enough stresses in college life, and worrying about your safety on campus should not be one of them. We are committed to ensuring CSUSM remains one of the safest universities in the nation.”

The Mormon-run Brigham Young University-Idaho topped the national list.

UC Irvine came in 44th, followed by Cal State Fullerton at 59. UC San Diego was ranked 71st and San Diego State University came in at number 97.