Facebook post about her deputy ex-husband got her arrested

It all started with a Georgia woman griping about her ex-husband.

He apparently told her he wouldn’t pick up the medicine her sick son needed, and Anne King vented about it on her private Facebook page, writing, “Feeling overwhelmed. That moment when everyone in your house has the flu and you ask your kid’s dad to get them (not me) more Motrin and Tylenol and he refuses.”

One of her friends commented in solidarity, “POS.”

But unlike most Facebook complaining, the 2015 exchange turned into a “criminal matter,” reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution—because King’s ex happens to be Capt. Corey King, a Washington County deputy.

Anne King deleted the post upon her husband’s request, but he and Capt. Trey Burgamy filed an incident report against her and her friend, reports WRDW, which led to both women being arrested and charged with criminal defamation of character.

Anne King’s case was dismissed in State Court (the Journal-Constitution has more on the issue with the charge itself and how it came to be), with WRDW reporting the judge commented, “I don’t even know why we’re here.”

She then filed a federal lawsuit in January 2017 that accused the deputies of using their power to violate her civil rights. “Corey and Trey thought I was too dumb and too broke to do anything about it,” she says. Her case will go before a federal judge Thursday, who will determine whether the case will proceed to trial. (A Facebook photo of this man’s tattoos led to his arrest.)

