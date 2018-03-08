84-year-old North County man reported missing

OCEANSIDE — An 84-year-old North County man went missing Thursday.

The last confirmed sighting of Daniel Simpson of Oceanside took place about 8 a.m., according to police, who said he was driving a white 2007 Dodge Caliber, Florida license number Y80JKB.

Since then, police have gotten reports of possible sightings of Simpson in Fallbrook and San Marcos.

Simpson is a 5-foot-10-inch, roughly 180-pound white man with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone who might have information on his whereabouts was asked to call the Oceanside Police Department at (760) 435-4911.