Woman’s husband dies after being attacked in East County home

EL CAJON, Calif. – A suspect was in custody Wednesday morning in connection to the stabbing death of a man inside an apartment south of Lake Jennings in unincorporated El Cajon, authorities said.

Few details of the killing were immediately available, but sheriff’s officials said there were no outstanding suspects in the Tuesday night death.

The victim’s wife called 911 just after 10:30 p.m. to report that her husband had been assaulted and injured inside the couple’s apartment at 13806 Pinkard Way, sheriff’s Lt. Rich Williams said. The woman reported her husband was not breathing.

Lakeside Fire Department personnel from Station 3, located about 100 yards away from the apartment complex on an Interstate 8 frontage road, responded to the call, treated the victim at the scene and took him to a local hospital, Williams said. But the victim, whose identity was not released, later died from his injuries.

“During the preliminary investigation by deputies, they determined a stabbing had likely occurred at the location, and detained a male subject at the scene,” Williams said. “There are no outstanding suspects at this time.”

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were called to investigate the stabbing and were seeking a search warrant in order to scour the apartment for evidence, the lieutenant said. Anyone with information about the slaying was asked to call the sheriff’s homicide detail at 858-974-2321, or San Diego County Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.