USD basketball coach won’t face charges after domestic violence arrest

SAN DIEGO – The suspended head coach of University of San Diego’s men’s basketball team will not face charges, authorities announced.

San Francisco District Attorney’s Office spokesman Alex Bastian said Tuesday Lamont Smith would not be facing charges following his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence during a trip to the Bay Area, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Regardless of Smith being cleared by the DA, he remains on suspension from his coaching duties, the U-T reported.

Smith, 42, was arrested at Oakland International Airport on February 25 before his team flew back to San Diego after a game against University of San Francisco.

The alleged victim, whose name has not been released, made an emergency call shortly before 12:30 Sunday morning from a hotel in the 400 block of Sutter Street and accused Smith of abusing her, San Francisco police reported. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The nature of the woman’s relationship — if any — to Smith, who is married with two daughters, has not been released.

Smith has been the head coach of USD’s basketball team since 2015.