USD men’s basketball coach Lamont Smith resigns

SAN DIEGO — University of San Diego’s head men’s basketball coach resigned Wednesday, one day after it was announced he will not face charges following his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.

The university released the following statement:

Tonight, Head Coach Lamont Smith resigned his position at the university. We appreciate Coach Smith’s contributions to Torero Athletics and to the men’s basketball program since he joined us three years ago. Coach Smith elevated the level of competitiveness of our program, recruited an outstanding group of student-athletes, and established a strong foundation for future success. Associate Vice President and Executive Director of Athletics Bill McGillis will begin and lead an immediate national search for our next head coach. This situation has been difficult for all concerned, and our prayers continue to remain with everyone.

On Tuesday, San Francisco District Attorney’s Office spokesman Alex Bastian said Smith would not be facing charges following his arrest during a trip to the Bay Area, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

“As a result of the evidence obtained from the investigation, Mr. Smith will not be charged at this time,” Bastian told the newspaper.

Regardless of Smith being cleared by the DA, he remained on suspension from his coaching duties, the U-T reported.

Smith, 42, was arrested at Oakland International Airport on February 25 before his team flew back to San Diego after a game against University of San Francisco.

The alleged victim, whose name has not been released, made an emergency call shortly before 12:30 Sunday morning from a hotel in the 400 block of Sutter Street and accused Smith of abusing her, San Francisco police reported. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The nature of the woman’s relationship — if any — to Smith, who is married with two daughters, has not been released.

Smith has been the head coach of USD’s basketball team since 2015.