Trump to inspect border wall prototypes in San Diego on March 13

SAN DIEGO – President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first trip to California since taking office next week, according to White House officials Wednesday.

Trump will come to San Diego on Tuesday, March 13 to inspect the border wall prototypes built near the Otay Mesa port of entry.

The president will tour the prototype construction site and learn about the different wall prototypes, administration officials involved in the trip planning told FOX 5 reporting partner San Diego Union-Tribune in late February.

Then, Trump is expected to attend a Republican fundraiser in Los Angeles.

The President and White House have been looking to schedule a trip to the border “for a while,” one source said. Trump has not visited California since he was sworn into office, though Vice President Mike Pence did a lucrative fundraising swing through the state in October.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed Trump is traveling to California next week but did not provide more specific details.