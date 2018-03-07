New Jersey teacher struck by lightning while dismissing students amid nor’easter

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A middle school teacher was struck by lightning during school dismissal Wednesday afternoon as the nor’easter blasted the area, police said.

The 33-year-old Manchester Middle School teacher was doing bus duty outside the building around 2:30 p.m. when the umbrella she was holding was struck by lightning, officials said. She was brought back into the building to the nurse’s office while emergency personnel came to the school.

The teacher was alert and conscious when emergency medical personnel arrived, police said. She reported a tingling to her hand and arm and was taken to a local hospital.

Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening. She is in stable condition.

There were no other reported injuries, Superintendent of Schools David Trethway said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our staff member and family and we are all hoping for a speedy and full recovery,” he said in a statement.

People have reported thunder and lightning during the nor’easter.