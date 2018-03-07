Home packed with items catches fire in Rancho Peñasquitos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A fire broke out in a garage of a home in Rancho Peñasquitos early Wednesday morning.

San Diego firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire Wednesday morning at a duplex in the 9000 block of High Park Lane in Rancho Peñasquitos .

The entire house was packed with items which made it difficult for firefighters to work. Firefighters cut a hole in the roof to get access to the location where the fire was burning, SDFRD Battalion Chief Alan Arrollado said.

Authorities have yet to contact the homeowner, who may have been out of town based on the stack of mail outside, Arrollado said.

At least three fire engines, a truck, paramedics and other personnel were sent to the home.

There were no reports of injuries.