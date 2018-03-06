Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting husband for trying to take shotguns away

ALPINE, Calif. – After roughly four hours of unsuccessful negotiations, a sheriff’s department SWAT team breached a barricaded Alpine condominium this morning and arrested a female domestic-violence suspect who had holed up with at least three firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, authorities said.

The standoff began around 9 p.m. Monday after someone reported a domestic violence incident at the Ridge Crest Condominiums in the 2600 block of Alpine Boulevard, sheriff’s Sgt. Alex Navarro said. The caller told dispatchers that the woman had assaulted her husband when he attempted to remove two shotguns from their bedroom.

After her arrest around 12:40 Tuesday morning, authorities later identified the suspect as 41-year-old Erin Elizabeth Cutter.

“The family feared Cutter was a threat to herself,” Navarro said. “Deputies learned that Cutter had barricaded herself in an upstairs bedroom where there were two shotguns, a hand gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.”

Once at the condominium complex, deputies determined there was enough evidence to arrest Cutter for assault with a deadly weapon and felony domestic violence, the sergeant said. But Cutter refused to surrender, prompting sheriff’s officials to dispatch the SWAT and crises negotiations teams.

“After hours of attempted negotiations with negative results, the (SWAT team) made entry into the residence and took Cutter into custody,” Navarro said. “Cutter sustained no injuries during the incident and no deputies were hurt.”

Inside the dwelling, deputies found the two shotguns, the handgun and the ammunition they were told were there, Navarro said.

Cutter was booked into the Las Colinas Detention Center around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, and a felony domestic violence charge, jail records show. She was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail and tentatively scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the El Cajon courthouse.