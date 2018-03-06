Warm weather to stick around for few days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A warming trend that began Sunday in San Diego County will continue Tuesday throughout most of the region.

The warm, dry conditions will stick around through at least Thursday and then slightly cooler temperatures are expected with rain possible late Saturday into Sunday.

Tuesday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week from the coast to the western valleys with some areas expected to reach the low 80s.

High temperatures Tuesday will be 70 to 75 degrees at the beaches, 74 to 79 inland, 75 to 80 in the western valleys, 71 to 76 near the foothills, 61 to 68 in the mountains and 77 in the deserts.

