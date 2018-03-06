Video shows 90-second $500K Fashion Valley heist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Investigators Tuesday released two surveillance videos showing a gang breaking into a luxury boutique and making off with more than $500,000 in high end purses and jewelry in less than two minutes.

The video, recorded in the Hermes De Paris store in Fashion Valley Mall on Jan. 21, shows ten men dressed mostly in black hoodies, break into the store at 4:18 a.m. and scatter to different section of the boutique. About 90 seconds after they enter, they stream back out of the store. Most are carrying sacks stuffed with merchandise, though some can be seen with multiple purses hanging from their arms.

The robbers arrived in three vehicles and forced their way into the boutique with a pry bar, according to police. Their vehicles were described by police as a white Chevy Suburban and two blue sedans. One of the vehicle had paper license plates.

The suspects involved may also be related to a statewide series of high-end department store burglaries, police said. Police previously release photos of several people they described as persons of interest in the robbery.

