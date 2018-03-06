Teen accused of posting school threat on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Detectives investigating a threat to a Carmel Valley high school made on social media have arrested a 17-year-old student at the school on suspicion of making a criminal threat.

The unspecified threat against Canyon Crest Academy was made within the last two or three weeks and made reference to a shooting, but school officials only became aware of it on Friday, San Diego police Capt. Paul Phillips told FOX 5. When authorities went to the student's house Friday night, they weren't able to interview the student.

Officers went to the school on Monday and interviews students about the social post. At least one student told investigators that the post was threatening and made them worry for their own safety and that of other students.

After conferring with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, police arrested the student suspected of making the post at school. Police also searched the student's home. No guns were found during the initial search.

The suspect is in custody at Juvenile Hall. The case is currently being reviewed by the District Attorney's office. The teen faces the possibility of punishments ranging from a diversion program to time in custody, depending on the severity of the threat, Phillips said.

"The San Diego Police Department is encouraging parents to take the time to talk with their children and explain the potential ramifications of posting threats or making comments that might cause another person to be

fearful for their safety,'' Phillips said.