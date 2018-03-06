SDPD identifies cop who shot at uncooperative suspect in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO — Police Tuesday identified the officer involved in a shooting in the Little Italy neighborhood of San Diego.

No one was injured in the shooting, where Officer Anthony Bueno tasered and fired at least one shot at a suspect who had been on the hood of a vehicle yelling at a driver, said Lt. Mike Holden. Bueno is a 19-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department.

The officer was driving northbound in the 1300 block of India Street a little before 6:45 p.m. Saturday when he was flagged down by several people who reported that a man was on the hood of a nearby vehicle yelling at the driver, Holden said.

“The officer contacted the male who got off the hood, but began to walk into oncoming traffic,” he said.

The officer tried to place the suspect, 30-year-old Brent Zadina of San Diego, under arrest when he believed the man was intoxicated or under the influence of drugs. The suspect resisted the officer, who then called in additional units and used his taser, which was ineffective.

“The officer continued to struggle with the suspect,” Holden said. “At one point during the struggle the officer feared for his life. The officer fired one round from his handgun, but missed the suspect.”

Arriving officers assisted the initial officer in placing the suspect into handcuffs, who was taken to an area hospital for observation, he said. He was still at the hospital as of Tuesday and when he is released, he will be arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest through the use of force and violence, Holden said.

San Diego police asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at (619) 531-2293.