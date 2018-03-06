× Photos, name of murder suspect released

SAN DIEGO — Police Tuesday asked for help in hunting down a man who allegedly shot an acquaintance to death in a Midway Drive gym parking lot on Feb. 25 and then vanished.

The San Diego Police Department is searching for Ernesto Castellanos Martinez, who is accused of gunning down Alexander Mazin, 27, outside 24 Hour Fitness on that Sunday morning.

Mazin died at the scene from wounds to his upper body.

About an hour after the Feb. 25 shooting, officers surrounded a North Park residence where they believed Martinez might be located. Following a roughly six-hour standoff, a SWAT team forced entry to the apartment, but the suspect had escaped.

Police believe Martinez and Mazin were acquainted.

Martinez, who also goes by Ernesto Castellanos, is described by police as a 41-year-old bald Hispanic man with brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone with information about Martinez is asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or the San Diego County Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.