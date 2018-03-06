Hooded thief threatens using weapon during bank robbery

SAN DIEGO — A man robbed a Chase bank branch in Point Loma Tuesday, and police and the FBI disseminated his photo and asked for help in identifying him.

The bandit entered the bank at Rosecrans and Macaulay streets around 10:45 a.m., passed a note to the teller demanding cash and threatened use of a weapon. He fled on foot after receiving an unspecified amount of cash, according to the FBI.

He was described as being a Hispanic man in his mid-20s, 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-5, with a medium build. He has sparse facial hair and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, pants and sneakers, all of which were dark colored.

Investigators were able to locate the man in surveillance footage from a nearby retail store, where he was not covering his face.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect was asked to contact the San Diego FBI office at (858) 320-1800 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.