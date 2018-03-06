Female Marines to enter combat training at Camp Pendleton for first time

SAN DIEGO – Female Marines arrived Tuesday at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton to begin the first phase of a combat training course that, on the West Coast, was previously open only to males.

It was the first time ever female students had checked in to Marine Combat Training at the School of Infantry West.

Before, integration of males and females at what’s known as MCT was permitted only on the East Coast, making this the first integrated company on the West Coast.

Men and women will be held to the same standards during MCT, which comes immediately after boot camp.