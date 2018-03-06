Families out of homes after Lakeside apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKESIDE, Calif. - Dozens of residents were evacuated from a Lakeside apartment complex Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in the two-story building.

The blaze erupted around 3:15 a.m. for unknown reasons at the complex near Lakeshore Drive and Channel Road, just south of where state Route 67 transitions from a freeway to a highway.

Nobody was seriously injured in the blaze, but at least four people, including at least two children, were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, Lakeside Fire officials said. Twenty-one people were displaced due to the fire.

There was no immediate determination on what caused the blaze which forced out all residents of the 10-unit complex.

"Someone was banging on our window really, really loudly," a mother who was displaced said. "We looked out the window and it was our neighbor yelling, 'Fire! Please get your family out."

They saw the black smoke, then ran and woke up their children and got out of their apartment, she said.