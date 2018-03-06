City sells parcels to preserve affordable housing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego City Council Tuesday approved a sale of city-owned land in La Jolla and Downtown to guarantee the long-term survival of two affordable apartment complexes.

The sale will transfer the land under two low-income apartment buildings in La Jolla and Downtown to the San Diego Housing Commission. The sale from one governmental entity to another was done to secure the long-term preservation of affordable housing for the two properties.

"Where the city had previously owned the land and we owned the buildings now we can consolidate into one public entity and the Housing Commission can own and operate these projects for the long term," Housing Commission member Mike Pavco said.

One of the properties is San Diego Square on Ninth Avenue downtown, a 155-unit apartment building for senior citizens. The other is La Jolla Marine, an apartment complex on Cuvier Street in La Jolla.

Some of the tenants in the two buildings have lived there for many year and they wonder what the sale of the land means for them."

“I live here because it’s cheap -- cheaper than other places," resident Maria Silerio said

Pavco said the land transfer is good news for tenants in both buildings. They can stay put because the deal means those properties will remain available as low-income housing for the next 65 years.

"As everybody knows, the rental rates have gone up. There’s a major crisis with homelessness and a shortage for affordable housing for families, seniors," Pavco said. "We know there’s going to be incredible demand. There already is, and it’s going to continue to increase. We're trying to be as creative as we can in coming up with funding sources and acquiring properties that we can preserve for the long term."