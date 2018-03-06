Car backs over 62-year-old woman near Carlsbad State Beach

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A 62-year-old Carlsbad woman was seriously injured when a station wagon backed over her on a beachfront road in Carlsbad, police said.

A man driving a Subaru Outback was backing up in the bike lane on southbound Carlsbad Boulevard near Carlsbad State Beach when his car struck the victim, Carlsbad police Sgt. Matt Lowe said. It happened just before 4:50 p.m. Monday south of Avenida Encinas,

Carlsbad police and firefighters responded to the scene and provided advanced life-saving medical treatment for the woman, Lowe said. She was later taken to a hospital for further treatment of serious injuries.

The 48-year-old Encinitas man driving the Outback remained at the scene and was not suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Lowe said. Carlsbad police traffic officers are investigating the accident.