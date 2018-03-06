× 4 people seriously injured in I-8 crash in Descanso

SAN DIEGO – A multiple-injury crash along Interstate 8 near state Route 79 may involve Border Patrol agents, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. at Japatul Valley Road in Descanso, according to Cal Fire San Diego. Medical helicopter crews were on their way to the crash site to assist with the injured people.

At least four people were injured and were considered “major traumas,” Cal Fire San Diego tweeted.

#JapatulIC [update] IC reports a total of 4 patients, all major traumas. Additional ground ambulances have been ordered. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) March 6, 2018

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a multi-patient traffic collision on I-8 at Japatul Valley Rd in Descanso. Multiple air ambulances have been ordered.#JapatulIC — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) March 6, 2018

This story will be updated as information becomes available.