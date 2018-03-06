2 bodies found in Carlsbad prompts murder-suicide investigation

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Two bodies were found in Carlsbad Tuesday evening in what is being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to police.

Around 6:30 p.m., Carlsbad police received a call from a man saying he was going to kill himself. When officers arrived at the 2500 block of Navarra Drive, they found a 71-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman dead, police said. Police also found a handgun at the scene.

Police say the early stages of their investigation indicates the man and woman were married to each other and were each suffering from a different medical condition. Police say they are not searching for any suspects.

The names of the man and woman, both Carlsbad residents, will not be released until the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office notifies their families.