San Diego councilman ends state senate bid

SAN DIEGO — San Diego City Councilman Mark Kersey announced today he is ending his run for the 38th state Senate District seat, citing “family health issues.”

The Republican announced his decision this morning viaTwitter. He said the unspecified health issues would prevent him from commuting to and from Sacramento on a regular basis.

Kersey said he will also step down from his post as vice president of the League of California Cities.

“This is a very difficult decision because my broad-based support, our strong fundraising, and the polling all indicate that my path to victory in this race was clear,” he said. “However, family comes before politics, and it’s extremely tough to provide the support they need from 500 miles away.”

Kersey’s departure leaves three candidates who have declared their intention to enter the race to succeed Sen. Joel Anderson, R-El Cajon. They are Democrat Jeff Griffith, a board member of the Palomar Health District; former Republican Assemblyman Brian Jones of Santee; and libertarian Antonio Salguero.

Anderson is being termed out next year in the seat that represents suburban San Diego, Santee, Escondido and much of rural East County.